Gordon Howard CROSSLING


1927 - 2019 Notice
CROSSLING, Gordon Howard The family and friends of the late Mr Gordon Crossling are invited to attend his funeral service being conducted in its entirety in the Naracoorte Football Clubrooms on Friday 15 February 2019 commencing at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Flying Doctor Service would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the service. In the professional care of Peter Grieve Naracoorte SA 08 8762 0099



Published in Naracoorte Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
