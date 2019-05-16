|
MCPHAIL Graham Leslie Howard "Hoppy" Passed away in the Naracoorte Hospital on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Aged 64 years Dearly loved son of Alick and Norma (both dec). Loving brother of Colin and twins Jeanette (Jenny), Alison, Geoffrey and Julie Loved brother-in-law of Debbie and Alan Much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews "Rest In Peace" In accordance with Graham's wishes a private burial will take place. In the professional care of Penny Elverd Naracoorte SA 08 8762 0099
Published in Naracoorte Herald on May 16, 2019