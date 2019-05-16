Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham MCPHAIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Leslie Howard "Hoppy" MCPHAIL

Notice Condolences

Graham Leslie Howard "Hoppy" MCPHAIL Notice
MCPHAIL Graham Leslie Howard "Hoppy" Passed away in the Naracoorte Hospital on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Aged 64 years Dearly loved son of Alick and Norma (both dec). Loving brother of Colin and twins Jeanette (Jenny), Alison, Geoffrey and Julie Loved brother-in-law of Debbie and Alan Much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews "Rest In Peace" In accordance with Graham's wishes a private burial will take place. In the professional care of Penny Elverd Naracoorte SA 08 8762 0099



logo


logo
Published in Naracoorte Herald on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.