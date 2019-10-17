|
BARTLETT Maxwell Thomas Charles Passed away peacefully in Moreton Bay House Naracoorte on Wednesday 09th October 2019. Aged 86 years. Loved father and father in law of Kate, Louise and Gary Grant (dec) and Deb, Denise (dec) and Shane, Mick, Cathryn (dec) Stepfather of Maxine, Anne, Amy, Denise, Andrew, Warwick and John Husband of Nesta Former husband of Pat Adored Pop of 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren Step grandfather of 11 and step great grandfather of 1 Resting peacefully Max was laid to rest in the Naracoorte lawn cemetery on Tuesday 15th October 2019 Penny Elverd Naracoorte 8762 0099
Published in Naracoorte Herald on Oct. 17, 2019