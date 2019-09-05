Home
More Obituaries for Tabea HOLLENBERG
Tabea HOLLENBERG

Tabea HOLLENBERG Notice
HOLLENBERG Tabea "Thea" Passed away peacefully at the Naracoorte Hospital on Sunday, 1st September 2019. Aged 87 years. Loved wife of Hans (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Helga and Craig, Peter and Karen, Monika and Morrie Adored Nanna of Amy, Natalie, Stephanie, Nicola and Tiffiny. Great Nanna of James, Chloe, and Levi "In God's garden she rests above In our hearts she rests with love" Thea's family would like to thank all the wonderful Nurses and Carers for their care of Thea during her period of recent illness.
Published in Naracoorte Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
