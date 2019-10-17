Home
YVONNE JOAN MOODY

YVONNE JOAN MOODY Notice
MOODY Yvonne Joan (nee Dayman) Passed away peacefully in the Naracoorte Hospital on Tuesday 08 October 2019 Aged 75 years. Much loved and devoted wife of Doug Cherished and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Deanna and Andrew Gillian and Craig. Adored Grandma of Jake and Sid; Charlie and Archie. Close to our hearts you'll always stay Loved and remembered every day Yvonne's funeral service was held on Wednesday 16 October 2019 Peter Grieve Naracoorte 8762 0099



Published in Naracoorte Herald on Oct. 17, 2019
